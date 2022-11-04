Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

China leads Asia stocks higher, dollar advances as rate hikes loom

China's stock market was 1% higher, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surging 3%

Dollar ascendant; sterling slumps on lower rate expectations, bleak outlook

Euro was up 0.08% at $0.97575, after falling close to 0.7% overnight

Oil prices drop as demand fears dominate

Brent crude futures dropped by 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $94.45 a barrel

US Stocks: Wall St slides as Fed signals more interest rate hikes

U.S. initial weekly jobless claims fall

Gold prices set for second weekly fall on hawkish Fed stance

Spot gold down 0.4% for the week so far

Robinhood revenue falls marginally on crypto weakness

Bitcoin fell to $20,000 levels from a record $69,000 in November last year

