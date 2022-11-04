PHOTO
China leads Asia stocks higher, dollar advances as rate hikes loom
China's stock market was 1% higher, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surging 3%
Dollar ascendant; sterling slumps on lower rate expectations, bleak outlook
Euro was up 0.08% at $0.97575, after falling close to 0.7% overnight
Oil prices drop as demand fears dominate
Brent crude futures dropped by 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $94.45 a barrel
US Stocks: Wall St slides as Fed signals more interest rate hikes
U.S. initial weekly jobless claims fall
Gold prices set for second weekly fall on hawkish Fed stance
Spot gold down 0.4% for the week so far
Robinhood revenue falls marginally on crypto weakness
Bitcoin fell to $20,000 levels from a record $69,000 in November last year
