Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Buckling bond market casts pall over stocks

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% to a one-month low

US Stocks: Wall St logs sharp losses as labor market strength stokes rate-hike fears

Energy, consumer discretionary sectors slump

Gold heads for fourth weekly loss on calls for more rate hikes

Gold struggling to stay above $1,900 in the short term-analyst

Oil on track for second straight weekly gain on resilient demand

Brent crude futures were up 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $76.72 a barrel

Dollar steadies as US economy stays resilient; eyes on nonfarm payrolls

Against the greenback, the euro slipped 0.02% to $1.0890

Binance chief strategy officer quits: tweet

Hillmann had joined the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange in 2021

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon