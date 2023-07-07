PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Buckling bond market casts pall over stocks
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% to a one-month low
US Stocks: Wall St logs sharp losses as labor market strength stokes rate-hike fears
Energy, consumer discretionary sectors slump
Gold heads for fourth weekly loss on calls for more rate hikes
Gold struggling to stay above $1,900 in the short term-analyst
Oil on track for second straight weekly gain on resilient demand
Brent crude futures were up 20 cents, or 0.3%, at $76.72 a barrel
Dollar steadies as US economy stays resilient; eyes on nonfarm payrolls
Against the greenback, the euro slipped 0.02% to $1.0890
Binance chief strategy officer quits: tweet
Hillmann had joined the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange in 2021
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon