Asian shares set to snap two-year losing streak on rate cut wagers
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed on Friday but lurked near a five month peak
Dollar snaps two-year winning streak on 2024 rate cut bets
The greenback stayed broadly on the back foot on the last trading day of the year
Oil prices to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak
Brent crude futures were up 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $77.33 a barrel
Gold set for best year in three as Fed rate cut bets boost appeal
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,068.95 per ounce
US Stocks: S&P 500 ekes out meager gains, flirts with bull market confirmation
The benchmark index concluded the light volume session just 0.3% shy of its record closing high, reached on Jan. 3, 2022
Japan's Monex to buy majority stake in 3iQ for $39.8mln
Japan is viewed as one of the most crypto-friendly nations in Asia, besides Hong Kong and Singapore
