Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian shares set to snap two-year losing streak on rate cut wagers

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed on Friday but lurked near a five month peak

Dollar snaps two-year winning streak on 2024 rate cut bets

The greenback stayed broadly on the back foot on the last trading day of the year

Oil prices to end year 10% lower as demand concerns snap winning streak

Brent crude futures were up 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $77.33 a barrel

Gold set for best year in three as Fed rate cut bets boost appeal

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,068.95 per ounce

US Stocks: S&P 500 ekes out meager gains, flirts with bull market confirmation

The benchmark index concluded the light volume session just 0.3% shy of its record closing high, reached on Jan. 3, 2022

Japan's Monex to buy majority stake in 3iQ for $39.8mln

Japan is viewed as one of the most crypto-friendly nations in Asia, besides Hong Kong and Singapore

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon