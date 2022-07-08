PHOTO
Asian stocks track Wall Street gains ahead of U.S. payroll data
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.8% to its highest level in a week
Gold set for worst week in over 1 year as dollar soars
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,733.70 per ounce
Oil heads for weekly loss as recession fears trump tight supply
Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $104.29 a barrel
Euro on thin ice ahead of U.S. labour data
The euro is down more than 2% this week
