Asian shares track US futures higher, bonds hold gains
Nasdaq futures up 0.7% on Amazon results
Oil set for first weekly drop in three as Mideast situation holds
Brent crude futures climbed 45 cents, or 0.5%, to $88.38 a barrel
Dollar eyes weekly gain as US economy stays robust
The U.S. dollar index steadied at 106.57
Gold range-bound as traders focus on Middle East conflict, US rate scenario
Spot gold was steady at $1,984.69 per ounce
US Stocks: Wall Street ends lower on mixed earnings, robust data
Meta Platforms forecasts 2024 spending above estimates
Sam Bankman-Fried testifies lawyers were involved in key FTX decisions
Bankman-Fried gave testimony that fit with the defense argument
