PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies
Asia stocks hang onto weekly gains as yields, oil fall
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.4% from a two-month high
Oil prices on track for fourth straight week of decline
Brent futures were up 10 cents, or 0.1%, at $77.52 a barrel
Yen eyes best week in four months, dollar heads for weekly decline
The euro steadied at $1.0851, while sterling last bought $1.2412
Gold set for first weekly gain in three on Fed pause bets
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,984.26 per ounce
US Stocks: S&P 500 barely gains while Dow ends lower as Cisco and Walmart drag
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.74 points, or 0.13%, to 34,945.47
BlackRock files for spot ethereum ETF to further crypto push
BlackRock is proposing to convert the trust to a "spot" ETF, which means it will own ether instead of futures products tied to the crypto token
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon