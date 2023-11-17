Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks hang onto weekly gains as yields, oil fall

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.4% from a two-month high

Oil prices on track for fourth straight week of decline

Brent futures were up 10 cents, or 0.1%, at $77.52 a barrel

Yen eyes best week in four months, dollar heads for weekly decline

The euro steadied at $1.0851, while sterling last bought $1.2412

Gold set for first weekly gain in three on Fed pause bets

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,984.26 per ounce

US Stocks: S&P 500 barely gains while Dow ends lower as Cisco and Walmart drag

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.74 points, or 0.13%, to 34,945.47

BlackRock files for spot ethereum ETF to further crypto push

BlackRock is proposing to convert the trust to a "spot" ETF, which means it will own ether instead of futures products tied to the crypto token

