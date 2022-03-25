Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares steady, set for weekly gain in volatile trading

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded flat, but it's up 1% on the week

Oil drops as supply crunch fears ease, trading costs rise

Brent crude futures fell $1.07, or 0.9%, to $117.96 a barrel

Friendless yen faces third straight week of decline

The euro has been slightly softer this week and was pinned at $1.1005

Gold set for third weekly gain in four as Ukraine conflict deepens

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,960.84 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon