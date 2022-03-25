PHOTO
Asian shares steady, set for weekly gain in volatile trading
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded flat, but it's up 1% on the week
Oil drops as supply crunch fears ease, trading costs rise
Brent crude futures fell $1.07, or 0.9%, to $117.96 a barrel
Friendless yen faces third straight week of decline
The euro has been slightly softer this week and was pinned at $1.1005
Gold set for third weekly gain in four as Ukraine conflict deepens
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,960.84 per ounce
