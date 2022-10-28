Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares slip, yen steady ahead of Bank of Japan meeting

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.32%

US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq slide, while Dow ends higher on mixed earnings picture

U.S. economic growth rebounds in Q3

Mideast Stocks: Egypt bourse surges on cenbank reforms, Abu Dhabi near record high

In Abu Dhabi, the index jumped 2.1%

Euro sinks more than 1% after ECB rate hike, U.S. GDP data

The ECB raised its deposit rate by 75 basis points to 1.5%

Oil prices fall as dollar climbs, but set for weekly gain on supply concerns

Brent crude futures came off 42 cents, or 0.4%, to $96.54 a barrel

Gold flat; set for weekly gain on hopes of less hawkish Fed stance

Spot gold was flat at $1,663.22 per ounce

Corn set for second weekly loss on dismal exports; wheat down

U.S. corn exports suffer on transport bottlenecks, competition

Britain proposes regulation of all cryptoassets

It would put Britain more on par with the European Union's markets in cryptoassets law which is now being finalised

