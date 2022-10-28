PHOTO
Asian shares slip, yen steady ahead of Bank of Japan meeting
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.32%
US Stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq slide, while Dow ends higher on mixed earnings picture
U.S. economic growth rebounds in Q3
Mideast Stocks: Egypt bourse surges on cenbank reforms, Abu Dhabi near record high
In Abu Dhabi, the index jumped 2.1%
Euro sinks more than 1% after ECB rate hike, U.S. GDP data
The ECB raised its deposit rate by 75 basis points to 1.5%
Oil prices fall as dollar climbs, but set for weekly gain on supply concerns
Brent crude futures came off 42 cents, or 0.4%, to $96.54 a barrel
Gold flat; set for weekly gain on hopes of less hawkish Fed stance
Spot gold was flat at $1,663.22 per ounce
Corn set for second weekly loss on dismal exports; wheat down
U.S. corn exports suffer on transport bottlenecks, competition
Britain proposes regulation of all cryptoassets
It would put Britain more on par with the European Union's markets in cryptoassets law which is now being finalised
