PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian shares slip on gloomy outlook as Ukraine, recession risks weigh
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.70% lower
Gold eases ahead of U.S. jobs data as dollar ticks higher
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,934.10 per ounce
Dollar edges higher ahead of payrolls, resumes climb versus yen
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six counterparts including the euro and yen, rose 0.10% to 98.420
Oil seesaws ahead of consumer nations' meeting on stocks release
Brent crude futures rose 5 cents to $104.76 a barrel
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon