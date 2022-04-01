Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares slip on gloomy outlook as Ukraine, recession risks weigh

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.70% lower

Gold eases ahead of U.S. jobs data as dollar ticks higher

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,934.10 per ounce

Dollar edges higher ahead of payrolls, resumes climb versus yen

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six counterparts including the euro and yen, rose 0.10% to 98.420

Oil seesaws ahead of consumer nations' meeting on stocks release

Brent crude futures rose 5 cents to $104.76 a barrel

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon