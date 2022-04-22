Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares slide on Fed's aggressive tightening stance

Japan's Nikkei lost about 2%

U.S. dollar climbs from one-week low as Fed's Powell backs hefty rate hike

Fed's Powell says 50 bps hike on the table for May meeting

Gold set for first weekly drop in three as yields, dollar strengthen

Silver, platinum also poised for weekly losses

Oil prices on track for near 4% weekly decline on demand concerns

Brent crude futures slid 81 cents, or 0.8%, to $107.52 a barrel

