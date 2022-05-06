PHOTO
Asian shares slide after Wall Street frets over rate hike consequences
U.S. payroll data due later on Friday will help the market gauge how hot the economy is running
Oil falls as demand concerns weigh against tight supply
Brent futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3%, to $110.53 a barrel
Gold faces third weekly decline as dollar, Treasury yields firm
Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,869.26 per ounce
Dollar set for 5th winning week on hawkish Fed as payrolls loom
The greenback was up for a ninth week against the yen
