Asian shares rise as investor focus turns to US payrolls

Chinese blue-chips opened up 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.5%

US STOCKS: Wall Street closes near flat as Treasury yields surge

Indexes: Dow down 0.19%, S&P 500 falls 0.25%, Nasdaq drops 0.1%

Oil prices set for sixth weekly gain as producers pledge output cuts

Brent crude futures for October rose 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.44 a barrel

Dollar struggles before payrolls test; Aussie rebounds

The U.S. dollar index, which gauges the currency against a basket of six counterparts, edged 0.07% lower to 102.38 in early Asia

Gold faces weekly loss on surging bond yields as US payrolls loom

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,936.15 per ounce

Coinbase revenue beat estimates, executives expect to win battle with SEC

The company and its rival Binance were sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June

