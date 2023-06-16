PHOTO
Asian shares near four-month peak as BOJ takes the stage
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.31% higher and on course for 2.5% gain in the week
US Stocks: S&P 500 leaps to highest close in 14 months; traders bet US rates near peak
May retail sales rise unexpectedly, jobless claims flat
Oil prices dip, pausing after previous session's surge
China's economy slows in May, more stimulus expected
Yen struggles before BOJ decision; hawkish ECB, soft US data dent dollar
The euro was poised for its best week since November after a hawkish ECB signalled further rate hikes to come
Gold flat as investors assess US data, Fed rate signals
Spot gold was flat at $1,959.03 per ounce
Crypto giant Binance's US affiliate fires staff after SEC charges -sources
One of the sources said around 50 people were laid off
