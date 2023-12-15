Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares hit four-month peak as Fed pivot rally rolls on

Battered Chinese bluechips rose 0.8% to pull away from a five-year low

US Stocks: Dow scores second record close in a row on lower-rate bets

Adobe slides after downbeat FY revenue forecast

Oil prices on track for first weekly rise in two months

Brent futures rose 9 cents to $76.70 a barrel

Gold prices set for weekly gain on Fed rate-cut bets

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,033.29 per ounce

Dollar feels the heat as Fed's dovish pivot weighs

The Fed's projections implied 75 basis points of cuts next year, from the current level

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin defies its doubters in 2023

Bitcoin has bounced pluckily in the face of depressed crypto prices

