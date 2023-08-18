Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares head for 3rd week of losses on China woes, US rates

Japan core inflation eases, unlikely to move BOJ

Oil set to snap 7-week winning streak on China woes, Fed rate outlook

Major benchmarks were little changed on Friday

Gold off 5-month lows; heads for fourth weekly decline on Fed rate fears

Spot gold gained 0.2% to $1,892.70 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street ends lower on healthcare losses, interest rate jitters

Cisco gains on quarterly results beat

Dollar set for fifth winning week on Fed bets, PBOC supports yuan

Strong economic data this week, particularly retail sales, had already bolstered the case for additional tightening

Bitcoin falls 7.2% to $26,634

Bitcoin is down 16.3% from the year's high of $31,818 on July 13

