Asian shares cautious as oil jumps on US strikes in Yemen

Chinese inflation data showed the country's economic recovery remained weak in December

Gold gains on dollar dip, safe-haven appeal

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,034.06 per ounce

Dollar steady as markets assess higher-than-expected US CPI

U.S. consumer prices increased in December as rents maintained their upward trend

Oil prices rise more than 2% after US, Britain strikes in Yemen

Brent crude futures were up $1.81, or 2.3%, at $79.22 a barrel

US Stocks: Wall Street little changed after inflation, labor market data

Microsoft briefly overtakes Apple as world's most valuable company

FTX customers feel short-changed by company's crypto valuations

FTX will value customer claims at Nov. 2022 prices

