PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asian shares cautious as oil jumps on US strikes in Yemen
Chinese inflation data showed the country's economic recovery remained weak in December
Gold gains on dollar dip, safe-haven appeal
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,034.06 per ounce
Dollar steady as markets assess higher-than-expected US CPI
U.S. consumer prices increased in December as rents maintained their upward trend
Oil prices rise more than 2% after US, Britain strikes in Yemen
Brent crude futures were up $1.81, or 2.3%, at $79.22 a barrel
US Stocks: Wall Street little changed after inflation, labor market data
Microsoft briefly overtakes Apple as world's most valuable company
FTX customers feel short-changed by company's crypto valuations
FTX will value customer claims at Nov. 2022 prices
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon