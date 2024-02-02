Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares buoyed by US tech bounce, payrolls in focus

Nasdaq futures extended gains to be up 1%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%

Regulatory nod for US spot bitcoin ETF options may take months- sources

Options on the bitcoin ETFs are delayed because there is no established regulatory process for approving them

Dollar poised for weekly decline; US jobs data up next

The dollar index was last at 103.02 and on track for its first weekly decline for the year

Gold heads for best week in 7 ahead of US jobs data

Spot gold was flat at $2,053.09 per ounce

Oil prices gain after OPEC+ maintains output cuts

Brent crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $79.20 a barrel

US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher; earnings, jobs report in focus

U.S. regional bank shares slide for second straight day

