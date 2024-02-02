PHOTO
Asian shares buoyed by US tech bounce, payrolls in focus
Nasdaq futures extended gains to be up 1%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.6%
Regulatory nod for US spot bitcoin ETF options may take months- sources
Options on the bitcoin ETFs are delayed because there is no established regulatory process for approving them
Dollar poised for weekly decline; US jobs data up next
The dollar index was last at 103.02 and on track for its first weekly decline for the year
Gold heads for best week in 7 ahead of US jobs data
Spot gold was flat at $2,053.09 per ounce
Oil prices gain after OPEC+ maintains output cuts
Brent crude futures rose 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $79.20 a barrel
US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher; earnings, jobs report in focus
U.S. regional bank shares slide for second straight day
