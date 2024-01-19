PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies
Asian shares bounce on global tech rally, yen loser of the week
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rallied 0.9%
Dollar headed for second weekly gain on tempered rates outlook
The dollar index is up 0.9% to 103.4 on the week and at 148
Oil prices drift lower on China demand worries
Brent crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $78.93 a barrel
Gold set for weekly drop on tempered rate-cut view
Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $2,023.52 per ounce
Spot bitcoin ETFs draw nearly $2bln in first three days of trading
Investors have poured $1.9bln into nine new exchange-traded funds
US Stocks: S&P 500 ends near record high as AI optimism lifts chipmakers
The S&P 500 climbed 0.88% to end the session at 4,780.94 points
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon