Asian shares bounce on global tech rally, yen loser of the week

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rallied 0.9%

Dollar headed for second weekly gain on tempered rates outlook

The dollar index is up 0.9% to 103.4 on the week and at 148

Oil prices drift lower on China demand worries

Brent crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $78.93 a barrel

Gold set for weekly drop on tempered rate-cut view

Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $2,023.52 per ounce



Spot bitcoin ETFs draw nearly $2bln in first three days of trading

Investors have poured $1.9bln into nine new exchange-traded funds

US Stocks: S&P 500 ends near record high as AI optimism lifts chipmakers

The S&P 500 climbed 0.88% to end the session at 4,780.94 points

