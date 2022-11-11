Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks surge as cooling inflation feeds hopes Fed will ease up

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 3.72%

FTX debacle sparks investor rethink of battered crypto market

Crypto markets have come under intense pressure this year, as rising interest rates prompt investors to ditch risky or speculative assets

US Stocks: Wall Street ends sharply higher on sign of cooling inflation

The Labor Department's data showed the annual CPI number below 8% for the first time in eight months

Oil crawls higher on U.S. hopes, but COVID rise in China caps gains

Brent crude futures were up 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $93.80 a barrel

Dollar dives as investors cheer after U.S. inflation misses forecasts

The dollar tumbled overnight after the release, and recorded its worst day against the Japanese yen since 2016, having fallen 3.7%

Gold eyes best week since March on hopes of less aggressive Fed

Spot gold was 0.2% down at $1,751.29 per ounce

