Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks slip as US CPI fails to enthuse; dollar up

Soft demand at a 30-year Treasury auction and a blowout in the U.S. budget deficit last month also weighed on bonds

US Stocks: Wall Street ends flat, after pop from July inflation data fizzles

Capri jumps as Tapestry to buy it in $8.5 bln deal

Gold frail as US dollar, yields hold ground after inflation data

Spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $1,914.87 per ounce

Dollar steady after CPI data bolsters Fed pause bets; yen nears 145

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, eased 0.078% to 102.54

Oil prices tick higher on OPEC demand optimism

OPEC flags healthy oil market fundamentals in second half

Bittrex to pay $24mln to settle with US securities regulator

The SEC also claimed the exchange's foreign affiliate, Bittrex Global GmbH, failed to register as a national securities exchange

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon