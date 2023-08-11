PHOTO
Asia stocks slip as US CPI fails to enthuse; dollar up
Soft demand at a 30-year Treasury auction and a blowout in the U.S. budget deficit last month also weighed on bonds
US Stocks: Wall Street ends flat, after pop from July inflation data fizzles
Capri jumps as Tapestry to buy it in $8.5 bln deal
Gold frail as US dollar, yields hold ground after inflation data
Spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $1,914.87 per ounce
Dollar steady after CPI data bolsters Fed pause bets; yen nears 145
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, eased 0.078% to 102.54
Oil prices tick higher on OPEC demand optimism
OPEC flags healthy oil market fundamentals in second half
Bittrex to pay $24mln to settle with US securities regulator
The SEC also claimed the exchange's foreign affiliate, Bittrex Global GmbH, failed to register as a national securities exchange
