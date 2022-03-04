Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks slide to 16-month low on report of Ukraine nuclear plant fire

If investors are looking to buy, they need to have a strong and long-term risk appetite

Oil rebounds as escalating Ukraine conflict raises supply concerns

Oil is rising on fears that Western sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict will disrupt shipments from Russia

Euro tumbles further after news of fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant

The dollar in turn slipped 0.15% on the safe haven yen on Friday morning

Gold gains after Russia attacks Europe's largest nuclear plant

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,946.41 per ounce

