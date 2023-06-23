PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies
Asia stocks slide as growth outlook darkens
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7%
US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher as Powell wraps up testimony
The tech-heavy Nasdaq's robust gain got a boost from momentum stocks
Dollar rises as hawkish central banks dent risk sentiment, sterling slips
The pound was last 0.07% lower at $1.2740
Oil resumes slide on demand worries after UK rate hike
Brent futures slipped 51 cents, or 0.4%, to $73.76 a barrel
Gold poised for worst week in 4-1/2 months on hawkish Fed
Spot gold ticked down 0.1% to $1,911.32 per ounce
FTX sues ex-Clinton aide's investment firm for $700mln
Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he defrauded FTX customers
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon