Asia stocks slide as growth outlook darkens

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7%

US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher as Powell wraps up testimony

The tech-heavy Nasdaq's robust gain got a boost from momentum stocks

Dollar rises as hawkish central banks dent risk sentiment, sterling slips

The pound was last 0.07% lower at $1.2740

Oil resumes slide on demand worries after UK rate hike

Brent futures slipped 51 cents, or 0.4%, to $73.76 a barrel

Gold poised for worst week in 4-1/2 months on hawkish Fed

Spot gold ticked down 0.1% to $1,911.32 per ounce

FTX sues ex-Clinton aide's investment firm for $700mln

Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that he defrauded FTX customers

