Asia stocks set for best week of 2023, dollar reels on dovish Fed bets
Gold was poised for its best week in three months as the dollar floundered
Oil prices up on tighter supply, lower US inflation
Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.63 per barrel
Dollar at 15-month low as easing inflation firms rate peak bets
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major rivals, stood at 99.71 in early Asian hours
US Stocks: Wall St ends up, extends recent gains on cooling US inflation
Producer prices barely rise in June; core PPI subsides
Gold poised for weekly gain as dollar hits over 1-year low
Spot gold was steady at $1,958.45 per ounce
Ripple Labs notches landmark win in SEC case over XRP cryptocurrency
XRP was up 75% by late afternoon on Thursday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data
