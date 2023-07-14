Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia stocks set for best week of 2023, dollar reels on dovish Fed bets

Gold was poised for its best week in three months as the dollar floundered

Oil prices up on tighter supply, lower US inflation

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $81.63 per barrel

Dollar at 15-month low as easing inflation firms rate peak bets

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major rivals, stood at 99.71 in early Asian hours

US Stocks: Wall St ends up, extends recent gains on cooling US inflation

Producer prices barely rise in June; core PPI subsides

Gold poised for weekly gain as dollar hits over 1-year low

Spot gold was steady at $1,958.45 per ounce

Ripple Labs notches landmark win in SEC case over XRP cryptocurrency

XRP was up 75% by late afternoon on Thursday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data

