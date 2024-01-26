Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks on track for weekly gain; eyes on US inflation test

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan held broadly steady and was on track for a weekly gain of 2%

Dollar steady ahead of inflation data; euro eases on ECB rate cut hopes

The dollar index hovered around 103.52 after climbing about 0.2% overnight

Oil prices ease in early trading; set to post weekly gains

Brent crude futures eased 32 cents, or 0.39%, to $82.12 a barrel

Gold heads for second weekly loss on strong US economic indicators

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,021.79 per ounce

US Stocks: S&P 500 extends streak of record highs; Tesla tumbles

The gains extended a rally in which the S&P 500 recently hit record highs for the first time in two years

US SEC delays decision on Grayscale, BlackRock's spot Ethereum ETFs

A spot crypto ETF tracks the market price of the underlying digital asset, giving investors exposure to the token without having to buy the currency

