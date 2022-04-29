PHOTO
Asia shares brace for worst month in 2 yrs on growth fears, dollar buoyant
Overall sentiment was still fragile with Nasdaq futures off around 1% in early Asia trade
Dollar towers at two-decade high on growth woes, Fed outlook
Bitcoin held at $39,874
Oil prices settle up on increased chance of EU embargo of Russian oil
Brent crude futures rose $2.27 to settle at $107.59 a barrel
Gold up, but headed for worst month in seven on U.S. rate hike bets
U.S. economy unexpectedly contracts in the first quarter * Dollar near 20-year high
