Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares brace for worst month in 2 yrs on growth fears, dollar buoyant

Overall sentiment was still fragile with Nasdaq futures off around 1% in early Asia trade

Dollar towers at two-decade high on growth woes, Fed outlook

Bitcoin held at $39,874

Oil prices settle up on increased chance of EU embargo of Russian oil

Brent crude futures rose $2.27 to settle at $107.59 a barrel

Gold up, but headed for worst month in seven on U.S. rate hike bets

U.S. economy unexpectedly contracts in the first quarter * Dollar near 20-year high

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon