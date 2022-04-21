Riyadh – Leejam Sports Company (Fitness Time) has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 46.01 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, against net losses of SAR 6.97 million in Q1-21.

The revenues reached SAR 231.62 million during the January-March period in 2022, an annual leap of 55.93% from SAR 148.54 million, according to the interim financials for the period ended on 31 March 2022.

During the first three months (3M) of 2022, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.88, versus a loss per share of SAR 0.14 in the same period a year earlier.

On a quarterly basis, the company’s revenues in Q1-22 fell by 11.26% from SAR 261.03 million in Q4-21, while the net profits plunged by 46.44% from SAR 85.91 million.

In the first half (H1) of 2021, Fitness Time reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 43.92 million, compared to net losses of SAR 84.78 million in H1-20.

