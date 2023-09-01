First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr, a subsidiary of the UAE's First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB) ,has posted H1 2023 net profit of 6.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($213 million), a more than three-fold jump year-on-year (YoY).

One of the largest private banks operating in Egypt, FABMISR saw its assets grow 40% to EGP 289.4 billion compared to December 2022.

The net interest income recorded was EGP 6.8 billion while the net fees and commissions reached EGP 975 million, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

The UAE's biggest bank merged its Egyptian operations with Bank Audi Egypt last year to set up FABMISR as it looked to expand operations in the North African country.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com