The UAE’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) said its group chief financial officer, James Burdett, has decided to retire from his role.

The lender said in a statement on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Wednesday that Burdett, who after eight years with the bank will return home to his family in New Zealand, will remain in his role until a successor is appointed.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer at FAB, thanked Burdett for this service and said he had played "a vital role in the integration of legacy banks, driving outstanding results and shaping our strategic vision."

On Wednesday, FAB posted a Q3 2022 net profit of 2.9 billion dirhams ($790 million), down 24% as the lender warned of looming global economic headwinds.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

