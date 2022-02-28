Global and regional financial markets witnessed intense pressure during last weekend due to Russia’s offensive against Ukraine and threats of escalation in the region.

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) lost about EGP 24.4bn in last Thursday’s trading session. The crisis also affected the prices of basic commodities, especially oil, which reached historical levels. Oil prices recorded on Friday about $101.4 a barrel. Futures for West Texas Intermediate Crude for Delivery in April recorded $94.66 a barrel.

There are speculations that global demand for primary commodities will remain strong in 2022 with the continued recovery of the global economy, although similar price hikes are unlikely.

Research also suggests that some stocks in the EGX may benefit from the crisis.

Higher energy prices are adding to inflation problems as well as the crisis in Ukraine taking a new turn, EFG-Hermes Research said.

It added that the prospect of more Western economic sanctions raises fears of further escalation, which in turn will cause higher energy prices and a waning interest in emerging markets.

EFG Hermes pointed out that high energy prices are a major driver of global inflation, which has already severely affected emerging market currencies and cash flow rates in the past few months.

Moreover, the escalation increases the problems of emerging markets, especially oil-importing countries, and leads to the possibility of continued high inflation rates in food prices.

The outlook is more complex than an acceleration of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve, which can increase the pressure on financing in the face of current account deficits, and limit cash flows to emerging markets.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

