Financial Brokerage Group topped stockbroker transactions on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) in March, accounting for 14.6% of all transactions, with a value of trades amounting to EGP 10bn and a trading volume of 820.4m securities executed through 92,000 transactions.

The Commercial International Brokerage company (CIBC) ranked second last month, with transactions worth EGP 7.5bn, a market share of 10.9%, and a volume of trades of 1bn shares executed through 89,300 transactions.

Hermes Brokerage settled in third place, acquiring 8.9% of the market share and a trading volume of 1.35bn shares.

Al-Ahly Pharos jumped by five positions last month to settle in fourth place, accounting for 7.9% of the market share, and trading values ​​amounting to EGP 5.49bn through a trading volume of 444.3m securities.

Arqaam fell back by one position last month, settling in fifth place with a market share of 6.2%, trading values ​​of EGP 4.3bn, and transactions of 74.9m shares.

Cairo Capital jumped by 10 full positions last month to settle in sixth place, with a trading value of EGP 4bn, a volume of trading of 386.5m shares, and a 5.9% market share. Then came Beltone Securities in seventh place for the second month in a row, accounting for 3.4% of the market share, and values ​​of trading worth EGP 2.35bn.

Mubasher International fell by three full positions to settle in eighth place, accounting for 3.3% of the market share and trading values of ​​​​up to EGP 2.24bn through transactions amounting to 1bn shares, followed by Naeem Brokerage in ninth place with a market share of 2.8% and trading values ​​​​of EGP 1.96bn.

Finally, Pioneers for Securities fell by two full positions to settle in 10th position with a market share of 2.7%, trading values ​​of EGP 1.8bn, and a trading volume of 902m securities.

