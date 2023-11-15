Abu Dhabi – Fertiglobe has announced interim cash dividends valued at $275 million for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to a press release.

The shareholders will receive a cash payment of 12 fils per share on 5 December 2023.

Ex-dividend and record dates will be 15 and 16 November 2023, respectively. This aligns with the $700 million cash dividends for H2-22 paid earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the total cash return paid to shareholders during 2023 will stand at $975 million, equivalent to 0.43 fils per share.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the net profits attributable to the owners of Fertiglobe plummeted by 76% to $254.40 million from $1.07 billion in 9M-22.

