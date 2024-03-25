Faisal Islamic Bank will distribute cash dividends of EGP 1.853 per share as well as of $0.06 per share to shareholders for 2023 as of March 28th, according to a statement on March 25th.

Shareholders of record date on March 25th will be eligible to receive the dividends.

The bank shall pay the dividends in USD to shareholders holding shares listed in dollars, and will pay the dividends in EGP to shareholders holding shares in the local currency.

It is worthy to mention that the bank’s consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest dropped 6.9% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to EGP 4.429 billion, compared to EGP 4.757 billion.

