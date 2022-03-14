Egypt - Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt’s (FAIT) ordinary general meeting (OGM) has approved the distribution of cash dividends of $0.08 per share, equivalent to EGP 1.257 per share, for 2021, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Sunday.

The bank’s OGM set the distribution date to be on Thursday, March 31st 2022.

The eligibility in distribution will be for shareholders until a record date of March 28th.

It is worth noting that Faisal Islamic Bank Egypt reported consolidated profits excluding minority shares amounted to EGP 2.967 billion in 2021, compared to EGP 2.247 billion in 2020.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches located across the country.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).