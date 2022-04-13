Riyadh – Yaqeen Capital Company has announced that Arabian Food & Dairy Factories Company (FADECO) intends to trade on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

FADECO plans to offer 282,000 ordinary shares, equivalent to 20% of the company’s total shares, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

Yaqeen Capital, the financial advisor and lead manager for the potential offering, noted that the offering period will take place during 11-15 May 2022.

The price of the potential offering will be determined after the book-building period.

Tadawul had approved the company’s request to list on Nomu on 14 November 2021, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval on 28 March this year.

Last week, Yaqeen Capital revealed that Ladun Investment Company seeks to list 5 million ordinary shares on Nomu.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).