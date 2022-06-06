Cairo – Ezz Steel has reported consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 1.21 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, higher than EGP 1.18 billion in Q1-21.

Sales amounted to EGP 18.64 billion in Q1-22, up from EGP 13.49 billion during the same period a year earlier, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at EGP 1.42 in Q1-22, versus EGP 1.47 in Q1-21.

Meanwhile, the company achieved standalone net profits after tax of EGP 18.20 million in the first three months (3M) of 2022, lower than EGP 74.18 million in the year-ago period.

During the January-March period of 2022, the non-consolidated revenues stood at EGP 3.39 billion, compared to EGP 2.09 billion during the same period in the previous year.

It is worth noting that in the first nine months (9M) of 2021, Ezz Steel registered EGP 3.75 billion in net profit, against net losses of EGP 4.11 billion in 9M-20.

