Cairo - Extracted Oils & Derivatives Company announced that it mulls new investments of EGP 300 million. The statement was made in reply to news reporting that the company considers new investments worth the said value.

The EGX-listed firm added that the idea will be presented to the board of directors to take necessary procedures, noting that it will disclose further developments in due course, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

It is worth noting that during the period from July to September 2022, the company registered EGP 822,000 in net earnings, compared to EGP 520,000 in the year-ago period whilst revenues surged to EGP 704.72 million from EGP 598.36 million.

