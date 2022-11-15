Cairo – Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBE) recorded consolidated net profits of EGP 993.53 million in the first nine months of 2022, a yearly jump of 125.60% from EGP 440.34 million, including minority shareholders’ rights.

The bank’s net interest income advanced to EGP 2.14 billion in the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022, compared to EGP 1.44 billion in the year-ago period, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

As for the standalone financials, the lender’s net earnings grew to EGP 943.66 million in 9M-22, compared to EGP 351 million in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the bank reported net profits worth 371.58 million, compared with EGP 155.27 million in Q3-21.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, EBE’s net profits totalled EGP 621.94 million, up 118.2% or EGP 336.8 million from EGP 285.07 million in H1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).