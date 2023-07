Europe's stock markets opened higher Wednesday following a hesitant Asian session as dealers awaited key US inflation data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.3 percent to 7,301.85 points, after the Bank of England revealed that top UK lenders have passed their annual stress test.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index advanced 0.2 percent to 15,821.27 points and the Paris CAC 40 also won 0.3 percent to 7,237.84.