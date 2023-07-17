Europe's stock markets slid in opening deals on Monday, with sentiment hit by renewed concern over the health of China's economy.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index shed 0.3 percent to 7,410.14 points compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX also dropped 0.3 percent to 16,049.76 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.8 percent to 7,316.54.

Asian markets struggled Monday to build on last week's rally, with new data showing China's economy grew less than expected in the second quarter as its post-Covid recovery runs out of steam.

Global stocks had surged last week as news that US inflation slowed more than forecast fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon end its campaign of interest rate hikes.