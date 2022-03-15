European banks have lost about 30% of their value between their February 10 highs and their March 7 lows.

And while there's been a 14% rebound since then, all the signs are that investors are nowhere near ready to go massively long again.

"Futures positioning swung from record long to extended net short in just a couple of weeks", Citi analysts noted, adding that "last week saw large rounds of profit taking on these recent shorts in line with the broader equity markets".

But past this limited rebound, there's not a lot of light to be seen at the end of the tunnel yet.

"ETFs on European banks continue to see outflows with another $0.5bn last week", the Citi note detailed.

Investors have capitulated on European banks, with a net 2% saying they are underweight the sector, after a record net 50% said they were overweight in February, according to a BoFA March fund manager survey.

"The outflows over the three weeks since the crisis began now exceed $2bn on $9bn starting assets (20%+) offsetting the record inflows at the beginning of the year," Citi said.

As you can see below, European banks are still well below their pre-pandemic highs:

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

MINERS AND OIL MAJORS LEAD LOSSES (0910 GMT)

The pan-European STOXX 600 is down 1.9%, with early morning losses lead by miners, oil and gas companies and tech names.

The basic resources index is down 3.6%, dragged down by Russia-exposed Polymetal which is 16.3% lower, and is the biggest loser across all European sectors.

Oil index is 2.9% down, reflecting a lower price tag for brent crude oil which is teetering around $100 a barrel, coming off recent peaks.

Banks are largely in line with the wider index, with Eurozone banks down 2.1%.

By weighting, Louis Vuitton-owner LVMH is the biggest weight on the STOXX today, down 3.9%.

(Lucy Raitano)

*****

MORE RED LINES AHEAD (0840)

It was exactly two years ago on March 15 2020 that the U.S. Federal Reserve, in the words of its boss Jerome Powell, "crossed a lot of red lines that had not been crossed before."

In the face of a pandemic that threatened recession on a scale not seen since the 1930s, Powell cut interest rates to zero, announced huge asset purchases to deflect bond market stress and opened dollar supply lines for other central banks.

Now, the Fed is about to throw its pandemic emergency measures into reverse. Later on Tuesday, it starts a two-day meeting that should deliver a 25 basis-point rate rise and could signal how far and fast policy tightening might go.

The challenges, while less monumental than in 2020, are nonetheless daunting. A war is raging, sending food and fuel prices soaring. That could exacerbate inflation, already more than three times the Fed's target; a double-digit factory inflation print is expected on Tuesday.

A sharp rise in Treasury yields and futures reflect expectations of aggressive policy-tightening ahead, yet stamping on inflation rather than economic growth will be no easy task (Full Story).

On the other side of the world, China's central bank defied rate cut expectations, perhaps having assessed forecast-beating industrial and retail data. With COVID cases on the rise, and possibly, more lockdowns to come, stocks plunged 4.5% .CSI300 with foreigners especially heading for the exit.

And the prospect of more regulatory hurdles sent Hong Kong tech stocks down as much as 11% in its biggest intraday fall ever.

Finally Europe. Tuesday's UK data showing unemployment falling below pre-pandemic rates and wage gains means a Bank of England rate hike on Thursday is a done deal. (Full Story) A tad later, Germany's March ZEW reading may show a dip, reflecting the confidence hit inflicted by the war.

And finally, on the Ukraine-Russia front, talks are to continue after Monday discussions yielded no progress. U.S., and European equities are downbeat but oil prices declined further to two-week lows LCOc1.

Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Tuesday: -Australia central bank patient on policy despite inflation shock (Full Story) -German Zew index -Eurozone industrial output -ECB President Christine Lagarde, board members Luis de Guindos and Andrea Enria speak -US PPI/NY Fed manufacturing index

(Sujata Rao)

*****

EUROPEAN FUTURES FLASHING RED (0735 GMT)

European futures are heading south as investors assess the slow progress of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia as well as the impact of surging COVID-19 cases in China.

Eurostoxx 50, DAX and FTSE futures are all down between 1.4%-1.8%.

While peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are ongoing, China and Russia have denied claims by U.S. officials that Russia has sought military assistance in Ukraine from China. .

About 5% was shaved off the price of Brent crude oil overnight on the hope that ongoing peace talks will ease fears of further supply disruption and China’s COVID-19 cases hinted at lower demand.

The Fed's meeting on Wednesday is also looming for investors, with markets widely expecting a 25bps rate hike to offset inflation in the first of several anticipated rises this year.

(Lucy Raitano)

*****