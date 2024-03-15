Europe's stock markets opened mixed on Friday as dealers paused one day after Frankfurt and Paris hit record peaks on eurozone and US rate cut expectations.

The Paris benchmark CAC 40 index edged 0.1 percent higher to 8,166.34 points and the Frankfurt DAX nudged 0.1 percent downwards to 17,930.47.

In London, the FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,740.95 points.

Elsewhere, Asian markets sank in line with Wall Street after a sharper-than-expected jump in US wholesale prices dealt a blow to hopes for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.