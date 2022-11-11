Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments has posted its highest ever quarterly profit after it closed a deal which made the Shuaa Capital-managed Goldilocks Fund its core asset during the quarter.

The company announced a profit of 474 million dirhams ($129 million) in Q3 2022 versus AED 17 million in Q3 of 2021.

Profit for the first nine months of 2022 was AED 481 million, up from AED 35 million in 2021.

Q3 financial statements showed the company’s total assets as AED 2.88 billion, with total equity of AED 2.6 billion.

This was up from total assets of AED 1.69 billion in the third quarter of 2021, when total equity was AED 1.36 billion.

Eshraq sold three plots of land during Q3 for AED 160 million, a statement to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said, and had also carried out a capital reduction programme to offset accumulated losses, which reached AED 1.030 billion by June 30 2022.

A capital reduction to offset all accumulated losses, followed by a capital increase, leaves total issued capital of the company at AED 2.82 billion as at Q3 2022, the company said.

Eshraq completed its acquisition of the Goldilocks fund through the issuance of AED 1.385 billion new share, also subscribing to additional Goldilocks shares through transfer of several of its financial assets, investments and liabilities, the statement said, adding: “Following the transaction, Goldilocks has become the core asset of the company, with the composition of the assets expected to provide greater stability and mitigation of market volatility risks, as well as improved returns.”

Chairman Jassim Alseddiqi said: “We are confident that we can maintain and build on this momentum to strengthen Eshraq’s financial performance and improve operational efficiency - all with the goal of creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com