Abu Dhabi – Eshraq Investments posted a surge in net profit to AED 589.79 million in 2022, versus AED 38.42 million in 2021.

Total operating income stood at AED 570.68 million last year, up from AED 67.34 million in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2021, according to the preliminary financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) enlarged to AED 0.30 in 2022 from AED 0.02 in 2021, while the total assets hiked to AED 3.01 billion from AED 1.68 billion.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2022, the ADX-listed company achieved net profits worth AED 481.47 million, higher than AED 35.13 million in 9M-21.

Revenues from commercial operations jumped to AED 29.52 million in 9M-22 from AED 15.27 million in 9M-21, while the basic and diluted EPS rose to AED 0.28 from AED 0.02.

