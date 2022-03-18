Riyadh – Enma Alrwabi Company has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 21.99 million in 2021, down 5.77% from SAR 23.33 million in 2020.

The revenues decreased by 8.34%, reaching SAR 38.98 million last year from SAR 42.53 million in 2020, according to the financial results on Thursday.

The earnings per share (EPS) declined to SAR 0.55 last year from SAR 0.58 in 2020.

It is worth noting that last October, Enma Alrwabi started the listing and trading of its shares on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).