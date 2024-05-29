Egyptian Media Production City’s (EMPC) consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest jumped 106.7% year on year (YoY) for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to a filing on May 29th.

Net profits amounted to EGP 340.27 million in Q1 2024, up from EGP 164.603 million in Q1 2023.

Meanwhile, operating revenues grew to EGP 273.332 million from EGP 232.462 million.

On May 16th, the firm reported a 111.47% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone net profits for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024,

EMPC is an Egypt-based company engaged in the media sector. The company provides and leases television, cinema and media production tools and complementary services to others, as well as produces cultural, drama and kids shows.

