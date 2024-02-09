Emaar Properties, Dubai’s biggest listed real estate company, posted a significant growth in net profit for 2023, supported by high influx of tourists to the UAE, as well as strong retail and property sales.

Total net profit for the year reached AED 11.6 billion ($3.2 billion), up by 70% from 2022, while group property sales rose by 15% to AED 40.3 billion, the company said in a statement on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on Thursday.

Emaar saw its revenue rise by 7% to AED 26.7 billion during the year. EBITDA reached AED 16 billion, up by 63% from 2022.

“This performance was supported by growth in tourism, a continued upward trend in retail sales and a consistent increase in real estate demand,” Emaar said.

Emaar’s Founder, Mohamed Alabbar, attributed the company’s positive results to the strategic initiatives undertaken in the past two years, coupled with an improvement in consumer confidence and overall business dynamics, especially in the real estate and retail sectors.

Sales backlog, business divisions

The company’s property sales backlog reached AED 71.8 billion, which will be recognised as revenue in the coming years, it said.

Its shopping malls, retail and commercial leasing business posted a revenue of AED 5.8 billion.

Its portfolio, which includes Dubai Mall, achieved an EBITDA of AED 5 billion, marking a 54% increase over 2022, excluding the AED 700 million gain on the sale of Namshi during the first quarter of 2023.

Emaar’s international real estate operations, driven by the Egyptian and Indian markets, logged property sales worth AED 2.9 billion in 2023 and recognised revenues totalling AED 3.1 billion.

Its hospitality, leisure and entertainment divisions saw revenues rising by 20% to AED 3.4 billion, supported by consistent recovery in the tourism industry and strong domestic spending.

The company’s hotel portfolio, which expanded after the delivery of around 1,600 new hotel keys from new properties, Vida Creek Beach in Dubai and Address Jabal Al Omar Makkah, recorded an average occupancy of 72% and sustained its average daily rate (ADR) levels.

A subsidiary of the company, Emaar Development, recorded property sales of AED 37.4 billion, up by 21%, with the launch of 27 new projects across all master plans in the UAE.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) Seban.scaria@lseg.com