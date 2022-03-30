Riyadh – Mubasher: Emaar The Economic City has registered net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 827 million last year, 33.73% lower than SAR 1.24 billion in 2020.

The company posted a 31.99% year-on-year (YoY) decline in revenues to SAR 372 million in 2021, compared to SAR 547 million, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

The loss per share plummeted to SAR 0.73 in 2021 from SAR 1.47 in 2020.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, the company incurred net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 173 million, an annual decrease of 7.48% from SAR 187 million.

