Dubai – The unaudited interim consolidated financials of Emaar Properties reported a 241% surge in net profits attributable to the owners to AED 2.23 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, compared to AED 656.86 million in Q1-21.

The company generated revenues of AED 6.63 billion in the first three months (3M) of 2022, up 12% year-on-year (YoY) from AED 5.92 billion.

The property sales backlog amounted to AED 45.24 billion by the end of Q1-22.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) settled at AED 0.27 in Q1-22, against AED 0.09 in the corresponding period of 2021.

