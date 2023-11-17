Cairo – The consolidated net profits after tax of Emaar Misr for Development increased year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 4.98 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2023 from EGP 4.89 billion.

The company posted revenues amounting to EGP 10.58 billion in 9M-23, down from EGP 11.71 billion in 9M-22, according to the consolidated financial statements.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) remained unchanged at EGP 1.05 in the January-September 2023 period.

Total assets hiked to EGP 82.86 billion in 9M-23 from EGP 74.37 billion as of 31 December 2022

Financials for Q3-23

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the net profits after tax stood at EGP 1.49 billion, compared to EGP 1.81 billion in Q3-22.

The revenues dropped to EGP 4.89 billion in Q3-23 from EGP 4.68 billion a year earlier, while the EPS declined to EGP 0.32 from EGP 0.39.

In the January-March 2023 period, Emaar Misr logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 2.22 billion, versus EGP 1.58 billion in Q1-22.

