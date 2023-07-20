Tesla’s stock tumbled 5% on Wednesday as Elon Musk announced a lean production in EVs in the third quarter. The Tesla chief executive also said he may cut prices again during “turbulent times” to boost sales.

Tesla reported a net income of $2.7 billion in Q2, up 20% from the same period last year, but the company’s EV price cuts affected its profit margins, with the company reporting an overall gross margin of 18.2% for the April-June period, its lowest in 16 quarters.

During a call with Wall Street analysts, Musk signalled that he was open to cutting prices further if needed.

“One day it seems like the world economy is falling apart, next day it's fine. I don't know what the hell is going on,” he said. “We're in, I would call it, turbulent times.”

The company’s stock dropped in after-hours trading during the earnings call as Musk indicated that Q3 production would be down slightly compared to the previous quarter, while failing to provide delivery dates for the much-anticipated futuristic Cybertruck and a robotaxi-ready vehicle.

Price cuts

Despite profit margins declining, Tesla beat forecasts, reporting a revenue of USD $24.9 million for its second-quarterly earnings.

Analysts had forecast estimated earnings of $24.51 billion for the company.

The automaker has been slashing the price of its EV models in the US, Europe, China and Mexico in a bid to boost sales. The move did result in a record Q2 deliveries of 466,140 units with Tesla’s crossover, the Model Y, becoming the bestselling vehicle worldwide according JATO data.

Musk stated that production would reduce in the third quarter of 2023.

“We continue to target 1.8 million vehicle deliveries this year but expect Q3 production will be a little bit down because we’ve got summer shutdowns for a lot of factory upgrades,” Musk said on the earning’s call.

